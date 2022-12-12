Niles Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles branch of the Salvation Army began its holiday care package distribution on Monday!

The baskets feature toys, food, and hygiene items, and many gifts came from this year’s 16 News Now Toys for Tots Drive.

So if you donated a toy this year, there’s a good chance you might see it on screen!

The Niles Corps. is planning to help at least 225 families, with around 700 kids getting toys!

And just like the Elkhart branch, Niles says it’s seeing more people in need of some help this year.

“This year we have had half of the people we are assisting this year are brand new, have never asked for help before; and so times seem, to me, tough for everyone,” said Maj. Jodi Montgomery.

Care packages are available only to those who pre-registered until Friday. The Niles Salvation Army is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John’s Church at 601 Sycamore Street.

