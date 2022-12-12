ND Football: No decision yet on QB plan for Gator Bowl

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just under three weeks away from their matchup against the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

And one big question remains for the Irish — with Drew Pyne entering the transfer portal, who will play quarterback?

South Carolina features a relatively well-known quarterback in former Netflix star Spencer Rattler, but who is lining up under center for the Irish?

We’re still waiting to find out, according to Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman.

“We haven’t defined what exactly the quarterback situation will be,” he said. “Between Steve (Angeli) and Tyler (Buchner), both have had reps with the ones. Tyler has practiced the majority of all the practices. And so, we’ll really sit down probably next week and just say, ‘Hey, what’s the plan,’ as we really start focusing on South Carolina.

“But right now, I want all those guys getting reps and rolling,” he continued. “You know, Tyler hasn’t played football for a long time, and so just getting him in there with a bunch of different groups of receivers and O-Linemen and let him get acclimated. But he’s looked good. He’s done a good job in practice. Steve has done a pretty good job, too.”

The Gator Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. You can watch the game on ESPN.

