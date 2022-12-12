Mishawaka’s Main and Third street intersection closed beginning Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We have an important traffic alert to bring you as you plan for your commute Monday morning.

The intersection of South Main and Third streets in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a-m Monday.

The closure is so crews can locate utilities.

If the weather cooperates the intersection will reopen Tuesday evening.

