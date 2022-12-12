Medical Moment: CAR T-cell therapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

(WNDU) - Fever, weight loss, chest pain, and back pain - all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body.

Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.

Chuck data puts everything he has into running his family’s four Italian restaurants. But in 2014, a constant dull back pain threw Chuck for a loop.

“We got an MRI to see what was going on, and it was cancer, and I couldn’t believe it,” Fata recalled.

Chuck was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He had chemo, a bone marrow transplant, even had half of his stomach, part of his pancreas and his spleen removed.

But the cancer continued to spread. City of Hope Hematologist Tanya Siddiqi suggested CAR T-cell therapy.

“CAR T-cell therapy is a way to take patient’s own immune cells, the healthy immune cells called T cells, and to change them in the lab in a way that instead of looking for infections to fight infections, the CAR T-cells then, are trained to look for the lymphoma and fight the lymphoma instead,” said Tanya Siddiqi, MD. “It takes about two to four weeks for the CAR T-cells to be manufactured, and then, right after some chemo, we give patients back their CAR T-cells, and within a month, we see that oftentimes, patients are in a complete remission.”

A month after Chuck’s infusion, Chuck got the good news.

“She said, ‘You’re in remission.’ And that was kind of unbelievable to hear,” Fata recalled.

“I would say cured,” Dr. Siddiqi stated. “If you go beyond five years in his type of disease, we call it a cure.”

CAR T not only saved my life, they gave me the same life I had before cancer, and that is amazing,” Fata finished.

