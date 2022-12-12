Man’s BAC found to be over two times legal limit after leading police on brief pursuit in Plymouth

Edgar Trevino
Edgar Trevino(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing multiple charges after police in Marshall County say his blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be more than two times the legal limit after he led them on a brief pursuit early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers say a black 2012 Ford F150 failed to stop at the red traffic light at Michigan Street and Jefferson Street. The vehicle continued traveling west on Jefferson Street and then disregarded the red traffic light at Center Street.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up and failed to stop.

The vehicle fled for a few blocks before eventually pulling off to the side of the roadway on W. Garro Street just south of W. Washington Street.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Edgar Trevino, refused to cooperate, and would not open the door. Officers were able to safely enter the vehicle and take Trevino into custody.

Upon further investigation, Trevino’s BAC was found to be more than two times the legal limit of alcohol.

Trevino was booked and processed into the Marshall County Jail for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment and reckless driving.

