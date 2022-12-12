Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana(Source: State of Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is launching a bid for the 2024 election for Indiana governor.

Her website was put up early Monday morning.

She has served as Lt. Governor to Eric Holcomb since 2017. She served as an Indiana congresswoman from 2005 to 2014 and as an Indiana state auditor.

Gov. Holcomb cannot run again in 2024 due to term limits, but Sen. Mike Braun has announced plans to run for the office as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
Michigan State Police are searching for those responsible for stealing wire from a construction...
Michigan State Police searching for suspects in theft from St. Joseph Co. construction site

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 121222
Chuck's Weather 121222
Downtown South Bends rich history was on display during todays walking tour.
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
Winding Brook holiday lights
Winding Brook holiday lights
a
Angel of Hope Candle Lighting