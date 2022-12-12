Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is launching a bid for the 2024 election for Indiana governor.

Her website was put up early Monday morning.

She has served as Lt. Governor to Eric Holcomb since 2017. She served as an Indiana congresswoman from 2005 to 2014 and as an Indiana state auditor.

Gov. Holcomb cannot run again in 2024 due to term limits, but Sen. Mike Braun has announced plans to run for the office as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.