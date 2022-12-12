Local nonprofit impacting students through equine therapy

Stable Grounds
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit is using horses to help change the lives of students every day.

Stable Grounds opened in 2021 in partnership with Middlebury Community Schools.

A licensed mental health therapist provides equine therapy to students by using activities with horses to connect to what’s going on in the student’s life.

Over 600 kids were reached in the first year, and staff said there was a major need for this in the schools.

“Horses sense what the students are struggling with,” said Jane Allen, president of the board. “They sense the anxiety. They sense the anger and the grief, and they help them work through their situations and figure out ways to manage that and cope with that in their life in another way. That’s the beauty of this therapy.”

If you would like to learn more about Stable Grounds, you can visit their holiday open house on Thursday, December 15 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Stable Grounds gears up for holiday open house

