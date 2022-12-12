Lakeville man dies in crash

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Lakeville man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Sunday morning.

County police say they were called out to the 65-thousand block of State Road 931 north of Lakeville shortly after 7:30 on a report of a pickup crashing head-on into a tree.

When they got to the site, they found 31-year-old Corey Howard trapped in the pickup unresponsive and without a pulse.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard was travelling at a high rate of speed, but it wasn’t clear why he left the road.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

It wasn’t known if he was wearing a seatbelt.

