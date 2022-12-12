Lakeville man dies in crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Lakeville man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Sunday morning.

County police say they were called out to the 65-thousand block of State Road 931 north of Lakeville shortly after 7:30 on a report of a pickup crashing head-on into a tree.

When they got to the site, they found 31-year-old Corey Howard trapped in the pickup unresponsive and without a pulse.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard was travelling at a high rate of speed, but it wasn’t clear why he left the road.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

It wasn’t known if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man killed in crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Pets and owners smile next to Santa at PetsConnect's Pet Pictures with Santa in South Bend.
PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa
Chuck's Weather 121122
Chuck's Weather 121122