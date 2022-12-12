Lakeville man dies in crash
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Lakeville man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Sunday morning.
County police say they were called out to the 65-thousand block of State Road 931 north of Lakeville shortly after 7:30 on a report of a pickup crashing head-on into a tree.
When they got to the site, they found 31-year-old Corey Howard trapped in the pickup unresponsive and without a pulse.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Howard was travelling at a high rate of speed, but it wasn’t clear why he left the road.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.
It wasn’t known if he was wearing a seatbelt.
