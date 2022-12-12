Irish fall to Marquette; induct Shumate into Ring of Honor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Golden Eagles earned a 15-point win in South Bend over Notre Dame Sunday, taking down the Irish 79-64.

Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame on the scoreboard with 20 points, and was also the team’s leading rebounder with seven boards.

At halftime, the ND program inducted the 10th-ever individual inductee into their Ring of Honor: John Shumate. Shumate played for the team in the early 70′s, and is one of a small handful of Irish players to average a double-double for his career.

The Irish get a week off before returning to the court for game action -- they’ll play Georgia on Sunday, December 18th.

