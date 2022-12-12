Indiana reports first pediatric flu death of the season

Hoosiers urged to get flu vaccine amid surge in flu cases
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials urged Indiana residents Monday to get vaccinated soon against influenza as hospitals face a surge in cases during a flu season that’s already claimed at least two dozen lives.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said flu transmission levels are currently high across Indiana and many other states. She encouraged eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from the “highly contagious respiratory infection” before they travel to family gatherings during the upcoming holidays.

“This year’s flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome,” Box said in a news release.

As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana had recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. The state’s first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week, the Indiana Department of Health said.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the human body. Box said the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, including new subvariants.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said Indiana’s hospitals are experiencing significant patient caseloads due to the many respiratory illnesses now circulating, including the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Michigan State Police are searching for those responsible for stealing wire from a construction...
Michigan State Police searching for suspects in theft from St. Joseph Co. construction site

Latest News

Edgar Trevino
Man’s BAC found to be over two times legal limit after leading police on brief pursuit in Plymouth
Local police say "porch pirates" are more prevalent around the holidays and into the new year.
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections.
Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections
Coach Marcus Freeman not expecting more opt-outs.
Coach Marcus Freeman not expecting more opt-outs
WNDU's Monica Murphy joins us live from the South Bend Police Department with a special guest:...
Santa visits the South Bend Police Department