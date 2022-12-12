Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

The West Washington district is one of nine in South Bend to be preserved since 1978.
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings

From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed back in 1889, to the Oliver inn, former home of James Oliver creator of the South Bend Iron Works. Today, it’s used as a functioning bed and breakfast that you can book a room in.

Elsewhere on the route you’ll find some of the oldest homes in South Bend, with owners who want to share the history of their homes with the community.

“I really love our house,” owner of the Warner House Karen Joseph said, which has been around since 1873. “I was excited to share it with the community and this seemed like a really fun way to get it dressed up for the holidays and invite the community into our home.”

West Washington is one of eight districts that has been preserved by the city since 1978.

