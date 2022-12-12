Four hurt in two separate crashes

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and information on-air and online through 16 News Now.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were hurt in two crashes in St. Joseph County Sunday night.

According to authorities, the first happened just before five o’clock at the intersection of Cleveland & Ironwood. Officers were told that the drivers of each vehicle were injured, and that one person was trapped.

While on the way to that crash, a St. Joseph County Police officer was driving east on Cleveland Road.

That’s when a driver allegedly pulled in front of the officer, leading to the second crash. Both the officer and the driver of that vehicle were injured as well.

All four drivers involved in the two crashes were transported for non life-threatening injuries.

Only one driver was kept overnight for treatment.

All are expected to make full recoveries.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Michigan State Police are searching for those responsible for stealing wire from a construction...
Michigan State Police searching for suspects in theft from St. Joseph Co. construction site

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 121222
Chuck's Weather 121222
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor
Downtown South Bends rich history was on display during todays walking tour.
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
Winding Brook holiday lights
Winding Brook holiday lights