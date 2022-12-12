Four hurt in two separate crashes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were hurt in two crashes in St. Joseph County Sunday night.

According to authorities, the first happened just before five o’clock at the intersection of Cleveland & Ironwood. Officers were told that the drivers of each vehicle were injured, and that one person was trapped.

While on the way to that crash, a St. Joseph County Police officer was driving east on Cleveland Road.

That’s when a driver allegedly pulled in front of the officer, leading to the second crash. Both the officer and the driver of that vehicle were injured as well.

All four drivers involved in the two crashes were transported for non life-threatening injuries.

Only one driver was kept overnight for treatment.

All are expected to make full recoveries.

