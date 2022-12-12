Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!

The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, the Elkhart Corps. has a goal of helping 1,400 people. A great goal, but they admit they’re more than a bit anxious. Like most charitable groups, they’re seeing an increased need this year.

“We were a little nervous as we increased this year, but our community came through and we are very thankful for those in our community, because we know when the need increases so does their ability to help us,” said Capt. Robyn Hubbard.

The packages will be given out to those who have already pre-registered on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elkhart National Guard Armory.

