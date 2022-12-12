Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy

Dec. 12, 2022
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 38-year-old Centreville man was arrested after leading police on a chase in St. Joseph County, Mich., on Friday.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle that left the scene of a property damage accident in Centreville. The suspect vehicle was later located on M-86.

The suspect then led deputies on a pursuit through Colon Township, causing property damage and nearly striking other vehicles before he eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed onto private property in Colon.

Police say the man stripped naked after exiting his vehicle. While deputies were giving verbal commands, the suspect initially appeared to be compliant, but then he assaulted a deputy by striking him in the face.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was subdued and placed into handcuffs. He was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared.

He was later lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Colon Police, Michigan DNR, Colon Fire Dept., and Lifecare Ambulance.

