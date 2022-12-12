Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.

The three recounts are for:

Deb Frank, Coloma School Board candidate, missed winning one of the four seats on the ballot by 15 votes.

Monroe Lemay, who was running for one of the three available City of Buchanan seats, lost by one vote.

Trustee Sandra Swartz, looking for a seat on the Berrien Springs Village Council, lost a seat by two votes.

Berrien County is also one of 43 counties chosen to participate in the partial statewide recount for Prop 2 & 3. Prop 2 expands voting rights and establishes early voting within the state, and Prop 3 adds reproductive freedoms, including abortions, to the Michigan Constitution.

Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said that the statewide recounts will include Bridgman and the townships of Chikaming, Royalton, and St. Joseph, and they are partnering with Allegan, Ottawa, and Barry.

The statewide recount begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Griswold Auditorium in Allegan.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.