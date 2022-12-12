Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections

Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections.
Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.

The three recounts are for:

  • Deb Frank, Coloma School Board candidate, missed winning one of the four seats on the ballot by 15 votes.
  • Monroe Lemay, who was running for one of the three available City of Buchanan seats, lost by one vote.
  • Trustee Sandra Swartz, looking for a seat on the Berrien Springs Village Council, lost a seat by two votes.

Berrien County is also one of 43 counties chosen to participate in the partial statewide recount for Prop 2 & 3. Prop 2 expands voting rights and establishes early voting within the state, and Prop 3 adds reproductive freedoms, including abortions, to the Michigan Constitution.

Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said that the statewide recounts will include Bridgman and the townships of Chikaming, Royalton, and St. Joseph, and they are partnering with Allegan, Ottawa, and Barry.

The statewide recount begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Griswold Auditorium in Allegan.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Michigan State Police are searching for those responsible for stealing wire from a construction...
Michigan State Police searching for suspects in theft from St. Joseph Co. construction site

Latest News

Edgar Trevino
Man’s BAC found to be over two times legal limit after leading police on brief pursuit in Plymouth
Local police say "porch pirates" are more prevalent around the holidays and into the new year.
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
Coach Marcus Freeman not expecting more opt-outs.
Coach Marcus Freeman not expecting more opt-outs
WNDU's Monica Murphy joins us live from the South Bend Police Department with a special guest:...
Santa visits the South Bend Police Department