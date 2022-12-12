Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road.

The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen traffic on the road increase over the past few years. This study will help them decide if that speed limit should be raised, lowered, or kept the same.

The study’s results will be given to the county commissioners once it’s ready.

They’ll decide what to do with the speed limit.

