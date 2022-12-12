Angel of Hope Candle Lighting provides comfort for grieving families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are filled with joy and wonder, but when families have an empty chair at the table, it’s hard not to remember those they’ve lost.

At Pinhook Park in South Bend, hundreds gathered for the annual Angel of Hope Candle Lighting Remembrance to honor parents, siblings, and children who have passed away.

December 11 is Compassionate Friends’ Worldwide Candle Lighting Day, and all around the globe, people gather to light a candle and say the names of those they have lost.

Board President Debbie Kamm says keeping her son Robbie’s memory alive gives her the strength to give back and help other bereaved parents.

“The holidays are for family, and everyone who was here tonight is missing someone in their family,” Angel of Hope Memorial Gardens President of the Board Debbie Kamm said. “So, it’s important; it’s important to have that camaraderie. It’s very important that we all remember our loved ones. As a bereaved parent, my worst fear is that my son will be forgotten, and that’s why it’s so important for us to come together, to read the names of them, and keep their memories alive.”

Angel of Hope Garden was dedicated in 2001 as a place of comfort for those who are grieving, and engraved memorial bricks comprise the walkway leading to the garden.

For more information or to custom engrave a brick, check out Angel of Hope Michiana’s Facebook.

