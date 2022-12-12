2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!

Kristin says Miss Daisy does well with other dogs and would be great in a family with older children since she is still a puppy. She has not been cat-tested yet, so you might want to take that into consideration if you have any cats in your home. To find out more about Miss Daisy, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Miss Daisy or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

