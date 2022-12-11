Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into Elkhart County tree

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree.

Elkhart County police say 35-year-old Seth Adkins was driving west on County Road 52, east of County Road 43, shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Adkins was trying to switch his SUV from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

He went off the road and struck a tree.

When first responders got to him, he was entrapped in the SUV and in and out of consciousness.

He was taken by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital with neck and head injuries.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

His current condition was not available.

