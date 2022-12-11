Santa and snowball fights at the SB’s gridiron

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Also downtown...you don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays.

Kids of all ages -- and even some adults -- came out for a snowball fight... Without the snow.

That’s not all they were there for.

Of course they had to see the big man himself -- Santa Claus.

Who is having free visits all throughout the month.

“Christmas is everybody coming together and sharing love and happiness. It’s hard not to be happy at Christmas,” Santa Claus said. “At least at my house I hope the world picks up on that. Hug somebody today. Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas.”

Santa will be at the gridiron a couple more times before Christmas.

You can Santa’s remaining schedule at downtownsouthbend.com.

