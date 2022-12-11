PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa

Pets and owners smile next to Santa at PetsConnect's Pet Pictures with Santa in South Bend.
Pets and owners smile next to Santa at PetsConnect's Pet Pictures with Santa in South Bend.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?

Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year.

Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend.

Nonprofit animal rescue PetsConnect and St. Joseph County Parks offered a pet-friendly hike, hot cocoa and treats, and one free photo with Santa with a donation of pet food, pet-related items, or cash.

Additional photos could be purchased, and all the money raised goes to help take care of foster and former shelter animals in the care of Pets Connect and their volunteers.

“This is Carlton,” PetsConnect Co-founder Sebrina Tingley said. “He is one of 40 chihuahuas that were pulled from a home in lower southwest Michigan and came to us. We received 11 of them via an animal shelter. We do our very best, and that’s why we do fundraising events to help cover the costs because our adoption fees don’t cover the cost, so we raise money, and people are very generous.”

PetsConnect currently has cats and dogs available for adoption. Check their Facebook or website for more adoption information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 121122
Chuck's Weather 121122
Christopher Nicolini, 48, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for seven counts...
North Liberty man arrested, charged for possessing child pornography
Seven different players scored in double figures Saturday as the Notre Dame women’s basketball...
Blowout win takes Irish into brief break
Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with the media on Saturday for the first time since the bowl...
Freeman, Irish in early stages of prep for Gator Bowl