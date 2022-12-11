PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?

Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year.

Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend.

Nonprofit animal rescue PetsConnect and St. Joseph County Parks offered a pet-friendly hike, hot cocoa and treats, and one free photo with Santa with a donation of pet food, pet-related items, or cash.

Additional photos could be purchased, and all the money raised goes to help take care of foster and former shelter animals in the care of Pets Connect and their volunteers.

“This is Carlton,” PetsConnect Co-founder Sebrina Tingley said. “He is one of 40 chihuahuas that were pulled from a home in lower southwest Michigan and came to us. We received 11 of them via an animal shelter. We do our very best, and that’s why we do fundraising events to help cover the costs because our adoption fees don’t cover the cost, so we raise money, and people are very generous.”

PetsConnect currently has cats and dogs available for adoption. Check their Facebook or website for more adoption information.

