Over 1 million lights on display at The Fernwood

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -The Fernwood Botanical Garden has over 1 million led lights on display this year.

The light display is back for the second year in a row, after returning from a 13-year hiatus last year.

Families can enjoy a stroll through Fernwood property with different themes and displays scattered around.

At the halfway point -- you can enjoy arts and crafts with the kids -- or warm up with a nice hot chocolate.

“A very Christmassy place to come and get in the mood. I feel good about spending family time here,” said Tracy Dippo, board member of Fernwood Botanical Garden. “Older adults and my friends’ kids who are grown, it’s a wonderful. No matter what age it’s a nice place to come in the Christmas season.”

There’s still time to check out the light display at Fernwood.

Which you can do so on...Thursdays through Sundays 5:30 to 9 until Jan. 1.

