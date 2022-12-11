No. 19 Notre Dame avenges Friday’s loss to No. 5 Penn State, wins 5-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for revenge after a 5-2 loss to the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, the No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish found it just a day later.

Five different players found the back of the net for the Irish as they take down Penn State by a final score of 5-3.

Notre Dame improves to 8-8-2 on the season and 4-5-1 in Big Ten conference play. Penn State drops to 15-5-0 overall and 7-5-0 in the Big Ten.

The Fighting Irish are heading into a 20-day hiatus for the holidays. They will return home to the ring in the new year at Compton Family Ice Arena against Alaska Fairbanks on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for a pair of 5 p.m. puck drops.

