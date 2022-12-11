MSP searching for wire thief

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help in finding the person or people responsible for stealing a couple thousand feet of wire in St. Joseph County.

Police say two 1,000-foot rolls of wire were stolen from a residential construction site in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road in Nottowa Township.

This would have been sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6.

The theft was reported Dec. 6.

Police say the wire is worth over $1,000

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police or Crimestoppers.

