MSP searching for wire thief
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help in finding the person or people responsible for stealing a couple thousand feet of wire in St. Joseph County.
Police say two 1,000-foot rolls of wire were stolen from a residential construction site in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road in Nottowa Township.
This would have been sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6.
The theft was reported Dec. 6.
Police say the wire is worth over $1,000
Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police or Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.