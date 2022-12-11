Michiana remembers Garvin Roberson

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana came together to say farewell to a beloved athlete, mentor, and friend.

The celebration of life service for Garvin Roberson was held at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, which some are nicknaming “The House that Garvin Built.”

“I’m so, so, so pleased, even going through this sad time, to be a part of this community,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “So, I just want to say thank you.”

Mayor Roberson used a portion of the eulogy for his older brother Garvin to thank the people of Elkhart for their support in this time of mourning.

“And he connected to so many others that I did not know prior to him going missing, but when he went missing, Elkhart stepped up,” Mayor Roberson exclaimed.

Garvin Roberson was missing for nearly a week when he was found in his car on December 2 near Sturgis, Michigan, submerged in water, but as family and friends held back tears, they told 16 News Now just how significant this loss is.

“He was the human embodiment of what this community means, and anybody who grew up around here encountered Garvin at some point in their lives,” Elkhart Native David Thomas said.

A National Honor Society student and Indiana All-State athlete in football and basketball, Roberson still holds the record for most points scored in a single basketball game at North Side Gym with 51, hence, “the house that Garvin built.” He also tallied 24 rebounds in that game.

“Ball handler, defensive player, excellent shooter, didn’t never really miss a free throw, the man was all that,” Roberson’s cousin Joe Williams said.

Roberson scored 1,355 points in his Elkhart High School Career, graduating in 1970. Still, it would be football that took him to the next level, as he excelled at wide receiver at the University of Illinois, making the All-Big Ten selection as a junior and senior.

While at U of I, he earned three varsity letters in football and two in basketball.

He signed a contract with the Washington Redskins as a non-drafted free agent, but as a shoulder injury ended his playing career, it opened another door; coaching.

“If you were a parent with children, you encountered Garvin. If you wanted your kids to be in sports, you found Garvin somewhere,” Thomas added. “He was walking around, and he always had a nice thing to say, always encouraged your kids. He embodied what Elkhart was.”

Roberson’s love for Elkhart brought him back after college, and he went on to teach and coach multiple sports for over 30 years at Elkhart Community Schools, as well as coaching and organizing youth sports.

“I’m going to miss talking to him,” Williams expressed. “He could talk to you about anything. You know, he always tried to coach us as we go, and we didn’t want to hear it, but when we listened to him, we came out okay.”

His dedication to the children and athletes of Elkhart was unparalleled, and it did not go unnoticed, with some calling Garvin “the epitome of Elkhart.”

“You want to see that kind of person when you’re at a corner gas station, or going to church, or going to the grocery store, and when someone like that passes away, it has a profound effect, and that’s why people came today,” Thomas said. “It was a great turnout, and Garvin deserved it.”

Garvin Roberson was named to the Indiana Basketball Silver Anniversary Team in 1995.

In place of flowers, the family is asking people to send their donations to the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Garvin Roberson was 70 years old.

