Lifeline Youth Ministry holds discount Christmas store

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lifeline Youth Ministry is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store on Saturday.

Over $30,000 30 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area.

Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to $50 in gifts per child at an 80 percent discount.

“The whole idea around it are was how can we empower and provide at the same time,” said Darrell Peterson, executive director of lifeline. “These gifts are from the care giver. There is a walkthrough with toys from infant to high school. Another walkthrough station were all the presents are wrapped for them if you look at the pictures there’s bikes, Legos, hairdryers its quality, quality stuff.”

The youth ministry store will help over 500 children get gifts this holiday season.

