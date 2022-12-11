Freeman, Irish in early stages of prep for Gator Bowl

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be heading down to Jacksonville, Fla., later this month for this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where they will face off against No. 19 South Carolina.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with the media on Saturday for the first time since the bowl assignment was announced to let us know where things stand with the team just three weeks away from their last game of the season.

“It’s been a busy week,” Freeman said. “Our players have been finishing up academically. They’ll have finals this upcoming week. We were able to have a really good practice today, our third practice. Still focusing on development. We know the guys that have played 500-plus reps in the game, but we need to continue to develop the middle and lower portions. So, we had a big emphasis on that part, you know, and getting a lot of young guys some reps today. And we’ll get back out there tomorrow.

“We haven’t had a chance, really, to game plan much,” he continued. “Coaches did a little bit on the road. We had maybe 10 minutes today of kind of just focusing on South Carolina, but still the main focus was us, and how do we continue to improve. It’ll be similar tomorrow, and then as we get back next week, we’ll be ready to truly focus on South Carolina and bowl prep and our opponent prep.”

The Gator Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. You can watch the game on ESPN.

