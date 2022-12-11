First Alert Forecast: Midweek cold front to bring rain to Michiana

The best chance for vitamin D arrives Tuesday! Our next system moves in Tuesday night into Thursday and will bring widespread rain and wind to Michiana. Snow chances return next weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Chance drizzle and remaining cloudy. Low: 30°. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Peek-a-boo sunshine late in the day. High 42°. Low 30°. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Best day for outdoor vitamin D! Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds late in the day with rain showers arriving Tuesday night. High 43°. Low 37°. Wind ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with off-and-on rain as a cold front moves into Michiana. High 44°. Low 37°. Wind SE at 15 to 30 mph. Rainfall around a quarter to half an inch.

EXTENDED FORECAST: . Early indications suggest a flip to a colder and possibly snowier pattern late next week and into next weekend behind the midweek cold front. A return of the “polar vortex” will likely make a return by Christmas weekend and will usher in our coldest air so far this winter season.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

