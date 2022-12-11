First Alert Forecast: Midweek cold front to bring rain to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We dry the roads out Monday and Tuesday before the rain returns Tuesday night into Thursday.



👉 Slushy roads may make a return Friday and into next weekend as colder air brings snow chances to Michiana.#FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/dH0tb2Nxy8 — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) December 11, 2022

TONIGHT: Chance drizzle and remaining cloudy. Low: 30°. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Peek-a-boo sunshine late in the day. High 42°. Low 30°. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY : Best day for outdoor vitamin D! Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds late in the day with rain showers arriving Tuesday night. High 43°. Low 37°. Wind ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY : Cloudy with off-and-on rain as a cold front moves into Michiana. High 44°. Low 37°. Wind SE at 15 to 30 mph. Rainfall around a quarter to half an inch.

EXTENDED FORECAST: . Early indications suggest a flip to a colder and possibly snowier pattern late next week and into next weekend behind the midweek cold front. A return of the “polar vortex” will likely make a return by Christmas weekend and will usher in our coldest air so far this winter season.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.