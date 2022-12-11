The emergence of Cormac Ryan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-2) will welcome the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) to Purcell Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

Head Coach Mike Brey called Marquette a resume builder, much like the team’s win over Michigan State. He says he would be very happy if the Irish can get two resume building wins before Christmas.

In order to beat the Golden Eagles, Cormac Ryan will likely need to play a key part in the Irish offense. The senior guard is getting his chance in the starting five after coming off the bench for most of last season.

Consistent minutes has led to consistent shooting, as he’s posting a 45-percent three-point shot and averaging over 13 points per game.

Brey touched on Ryan’s emergence at practice on Friday.

“You know, I think he’s simplified it a little more to catch-and-shoot, catch-and-shoot,” Brey said. “He has really one of the beautiful quick releases in the game. If you were going to go do a coaching clinic on shooting quick release, you would show tape of him. I told him, ‘I don’t care what the window is for a shot, but you should rise up and take it even if it’s a small window and don’t have any second thoughts.’ We need him to rise up and fire.”

Tipoff against Marquette at Purcell Pavilion is set for 4 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

