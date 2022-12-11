The emergence of Cormac Ryan

Senior guard averaging 13.1 points per game, 45% from behind the arc
By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-2) will welcome the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) to Purcell Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

Head Coach Mike Brey called Marquette a resume builder, much like the team’s win over Michigan State. He says he would be very happy if the Irish can get two resume building wins before Christmas.

In order to beat the Golden Eagles, Cormac Ryan will likely need to play a key part in the Irish offense. The senior guard is getting his chance in the starting five after coming off the bench for most of last season.

Consistent minutes has led to consistent shooting, as he’s posting a 45-percent three-point shot and averaging over 13 points per game.

Brey touched on Ryan’s emergence at practice on Friday.

“You know, I think he’s simplified it a little more to catch-and-shoot, catch-and-shoot,” Brey said. “He has really one of the beautiful quick releases in the game. If you were going to go do a coaching clinic on shooting quick release, you would show tape of him. I told him, ‘I don’t care what the window is for a shot, but you should rise up and take it even if it’s a small window and don’t have any second thoughts.’ We need him to rise up and fire.”

Tipoff against Marquette at Purcell Pavilion is set for 4 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide

Latest News

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) and Lauren Ebo (33) smile as they walk off the court after an...
Blowout win takes Irish into brief break
It’s the first of two games this weekend between the Nittany Lions and the Irish.
No. 5 Penn State hockey knocks off No. 19 Notre Dame, 5-2
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Purdue during the second half of...
Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey entering NFL Draft
The Notre Dame Leprechaun runs onto the court with an ND flag before an NCAA college basketball...
Notre Dame takes down Boston University, 81-75