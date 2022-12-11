Blowout win takes Irish into brief break

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven different players scored in double figures Saturday as the Notre Dame women’s basketball team took down Merrimack 108-44 in front of a supportive home crowd.

Olivia Miles racked up her third career triple-double (the most in program history), posting 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

Lauren Ebo led the team with 17 points, while both Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld swatted 3 shots each. The team managed to score 108 points while only hitting four 3-pointers -- each of them coming from Dara Mabrey.

Notre Dame’s next game won’t come until next Sunday when they open their ACC slate against Virginia Tech on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

