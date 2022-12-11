Blowout win takes Irish into brief break

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) and Lauren Ebo (33) smile as they walk off the court after an...
Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) and Lauren Ebo (33) smile as they walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Merrimack on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven different players scored in double figures Saturday as the Notre Dame women’s basketball team took down Merrimack 108-44 in front of a supportive home crowd.

Olivia Miles racked up her third career triple-double (the most in program history), posting 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

Lauren Ebo led the team with 17 points, while both Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld swatted 3 shots each. The team managed to score 108 points while only hitting four 3-pointers -- each of them coming from Dara Mabrey.

Notre Dame’s next game won’t come until next Sunday when they open their ACC slate against Virginia Tech on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

The Notre Dame Leprechaun runs onto the court with an ND flag before an NCAA college basketball...
Notre Dame takes down Boston University, 81-75
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as coach
The Bethel community welcomed its NAIA national championship winning men's soccer team home on...
Bethel welcomes home men’s soccer team after winning NAIA national championship
Bethel men’s soccer team wins NAIA National Championship