US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.(WDJT, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a United States postal worker.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package, police said.

The victim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly two decades.

Investigators are searching for those responsible.

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Police said a woman’s body in an “advanced stage of decomposition” was found in the apartment...
Decomposing body of pregnant woman found in apartment of Maryland murder suspect
Police said a woman’s decomposing body was found in the apartment where Torrey Moore was living.
Decomposing body of pregnant woman found in murder suspect's apartment
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’