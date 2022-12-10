South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!

“Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path.

Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer.

If you’d like to register for the event, which is free, simply click here.

