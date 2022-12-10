North Liberty man arrested, charged for possessing child pornography

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Liberty man was arrested on Thursday by detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say this investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a residence in the 300 block of N. Jefferson Street in North Liberty.

Christopher Nicolini, 48, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for seven counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child exploitation.

If you have any information related to internet crimes against children, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC.

