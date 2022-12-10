North Liberty man arrested, charged for possessing child pornography

Christopher Nicolini
Christopher Nicolini(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Liberty man was arrested on Thursday by detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say this investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a residence in the 300 block of N. Jefferson Street in North Liberty.

Christopher Nicolini, 48, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for seven counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child exploitation.

If you have any information related to internet crimes against children, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Gingerbread Village DTSB
The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB
WNDU Vault: Greene Township residents' fight to switch school districts
WNDU Vault: Greene Township residents' fight to switch school districts
WNDU Vault: Pushback on Greene Township switching school districts
WNDU Vault: Pushback on Greene Township switching school districts
If you are interested in adopting Sunshine or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal...
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner