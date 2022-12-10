Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”

Spain then allegedly tried to run into the home and resisted officers.

Spain was arrested for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Spain has since posted a $750 bond. He is still actively working as the executive director for the Mishawaka Food Pantry, according to the food pantry’s website.

16 News Now has reached out to a volunteer with the Mishawaka Food Pantry, who refused to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.