Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/9/2022

Michiana high school basketball action from December 9th
Michiana high school basketball action from December 9th(WNDU)
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball action around Michiana on Friday, Dec. 9.

IHSAA BOYS SCORES

Jimtown 50, Concord 48

John Glenn 58, Elkhart 24

Marian 78, Riley 50

Penn 92, Clay 58

St. Joseph 84, Adams 80

Washington 67, New Prairie 34

Homestead 56, Warsaw 39

LaPorte 63, Plymouth 40

Manchester 57, Wawasee 55

Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48

NorthWood 75, Triton 37

Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37

North Judson 80, River Forest 47

Rochester 52, Winamac 46

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50

Caston 52, Pioneer 36

IHSAA GIRLS SCORES

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

Warsaw 60, Ben Davis 50

Lakeland Christian 43, Culver 32

MHSAA BOYS SCORES

Edwardsburg 64, Three Rivers 57

Vicksburg 65, Paw Paw 64

Otsego 59, Niles 27

Benton Harbor 80, Buchanan 35

Battle Creek Central 43, St. Joseph 40

Portage Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 49

MHSAA GIRLS SCORES

Edwardsburg 69, Three Rivers 43

New Buffalo 46, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 8

Niles Brandywine 70, Berrien Springs 20

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 53, Parchment 21

Schoolcraft 51, Constantine 20

Plainwell 57, Sturgis 18

Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 43

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

