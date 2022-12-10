Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/9/2022
(WNDU) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball action around Michiana on Friday, Dec. 9.
IHSAA BOYS SCORES
Jimtown 50, Concord 48
John Glenn 58, Elkhart 24
Marian 78, Riley 50
Penn 92, Clay 58
St. Joseph 84, Adams 80
Washington 67, New Prairie 34
Homestead 56, Warsaw 39
Jimtown 50, Concord 48
LaPorte 63, Plymouth 40
Manchester 57, Wawasee 55
Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48
NorthWood 75, Triton 37
Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37
North Judson 80, River Forest 47
NorthWood 75, Triton 37
Rochester 52, Winamac 46
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50
Caston 52, Pioneer 36
IHSAA GIRLS SCORES
NorthWood 45, Concord 31
Warsaw 60, Ben Davis 50
Lakeland Christian 43, Culver 32
MHSAA BOYS SCORES
Edwardsburg 64, Three Rivers 57
Vicksburg 65, Paw Paw 64
Otsego 59, Niles 27
Benton Harbor 80, Buchanan 35
Battle Creek Central 43, St. Joseph 40
Portage Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 49
MHSAA GIRLS SCORES
Edwardsburg 69, Three Rivers 43
New Buffalo 46, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 8
Otsego 59, Niles 27
Niles Brandywine 70, Berrien Springs 20
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 53, Parchment 21
Schoolcraft 51, Constantine 20
Plainwell 57, Sturgis 18
Vicksburg 61, Paw Paw 43
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.