Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend couple, Michael and Jess Witous, was recently featured on an episode of TLC’s reality show Little People, Big World.

“It was a great experience. Really grateful for Zach and Tori Roloff for inviting us to come out there,” Michael said.

The couple’s four-and-a-half-year-old son, Michael Jr., was also on the show.

“We shared about growing up with Dwarfism and watching our kids, who all have Dwarfism, watching them go through life...start to acknowledge that they’re different. Being a little person ourselves, how can we guide them and provide the confidence and the courage and support to go through a possibly challenging life,” Jess said.

They also shared the grief of losing two daughters.

“It’s definitely an endless battle that you fight with yourself to go through that grief,” said Michael.

Michael said he watched the show growing up.

“Growing up, it definitely was a good resource, not only for myself to see other dwarfs... but for my parents to see also,” he said.

Born and raised in South Bend, Michael was a wrestler at Penn High School.

“It wasn’t until after high school that I felt the need to spread more awareness about Dwarfism,” Michael said.

In 2014, he started doing CrossFit and quickly gained a following on Instagram.

“Very much an advocate online for everything adaptive CrossFit related. Adaptive CrossFit is basically people with different forms of disabilities that are trying to stay active as well as compete in CrossFit,” Michael said.

In November, Michael was featured in the Men’s Health magazine, spotlighting athletes with different disabilities.

“I’ve always been a dreamer, and so one of the things I dreamed about was being in that magazine,” said Michael.

He leaves you with this message:

“It’s not the end of the world that some parents feel when they hear that their child has a disability of some sort, that there are possibilities for their kids to have great and successful lives,” Michael finished.

