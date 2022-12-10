The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB

Gingerbread Village DTSB
Gingerbread Village DTSB(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in Downtown South Bend.

Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, Laporte, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan.

The community has been invited to come view the village and pick their favorite gingerbread house, before judges reveal the winner at the Award Ceremony held December 17th, at 3:00 p.m.

Residents tell 16 News Now, the Gingerbread Village is a great way to get inspiration before building a gingerbread house of their own.

“I think they are really enjoying it. They’re pointing out what they like and getting in the Christmas spirit. It’s very fun, good fun activity for our little kids to see. We’re hoping to make some gingerbread houses later today so this will be great inspiration.,” said resident, Annie Ullrich.

For more information on the Gingerbread Village, click here.

