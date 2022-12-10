Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories

The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
By Jacqueline Howard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is seeing a surge in flu activity after Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths this season happened in just the past week.

Flu activity remains high across the country at this time.

The CDC reported at least 13 million people have been sick so far due to flu, with 120,000 people hospitalized.

There have been about 7,300 reported deaths. Twenty-one of those reported deaths have been in children, according to the CDC.

All but seven states are experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory virus activity.

In New York City, health officials have issued an advisory saying that everyone should wear masks when indoors in public, even if you’ve gotten your flu shot or had flu before.

The advisory also lists other prevention measures like washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick and of course, getting up to date on your vaccinations back to you.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School

Latest News

The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’
WNDU Vault: Greene Township residents' fight to switch school districts
WNDU Vault: Greene Township residents' fight to switch school districts
WNDU Vault: Pushback on Greene Township switching school districts
WNDU Vault: Pushback on Greene Township switching school districts