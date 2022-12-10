First Alert Forecast: Drizzle tonight into Sunday. Pattern change next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Drizzle will be around along with a passing shower (a snowflake or two may mix in at times). We do NOT need to worry about freezing drizzle or ice on the roads as air temperatures will stay above freezing overnight. Low 35°. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: Chance drizzle to a passing lake-effect rain shower. A few snowflakes may mix in. Chance of a trace of snow for parts of Berrien County west of U.S. 31. High: 42°. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Peek-a-boo sunshine late in the day. High 42°. Low 30°. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY : Best day for outdoor vitamin D! Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds late in the day with rain showers arriving Tuesday night. High 43°. Low 37°. Wind ESE at 15 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stretch of 40-degree days will stay in the forecast through Wednesday before a cold front takes us back down to the 30s. Expect this cold front on Wednesday to bring periods of rain showers and wind gusts to 30-40 mph. Early indications suggest a flip to a colder and possibly snowier pattern late next week and into next weekend behind the midweek cold front.

