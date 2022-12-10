East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -December 10th and 11th, East Race Muscle in South Bend, is holding an event that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state.

Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle and says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.

Hundreds of competitors and spectators cheered on lifters, impressed with the abilities being showcased.

Whether competitors are benching the weight, squatting it, or deadlifting, amateur and experience powerlifters are showing off just how much weight they can handle.

“I’ve been into power lifting for 30 years, says Special Olympics powerlifter, Sam.

“All walks of life, you never know who’s going through what, but you get under the bar and it all kind of goes away for a little bit,” says competitor, Matt Wallace

" It’s kind of cool to go to a different area, different states, and try something new and show people my talent so. I’ve got the strength; I might as well show the world,” adds competitor, Tyrel Williams

The event is featuring food trucks, vendors, and the competition is also being live streamed for viewing.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.