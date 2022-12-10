East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

East Race Muscle Open -powerlifting
East Race Muscle Open -powerlifting(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -December 10th and 11th, East Race Muscle in South Bend, is holding an event that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state.

Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle and says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.

Hundreds of competitors and spectators cheered on lifters, impressed with the abilities being showcased.

Whether competitors are benching the weight, squatting it, or deadlifting, amateur and experience powerlifters are showing off just how much weight they can handle.

“I’ve been into power lifting for 30 years, says Special Olympics powerlifter, Sam.

“All walks of life, you never know who’s going through what, but you get under the bar and it all kind of goes away for a little bit,” says competitor, Matt Wallace

" It’s kind of cool to go to a different area, different states, and try something new and show people my talent so. I’ve got the strength; I might as well show the world,” adds competitor, Tyrel Williams

The event is featuring food trucks, vendors, and the competition is also being live streamed for viewing.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication.
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Christopher Nicolini
North Liberty man arrested, charged for possessing child pornography
Gingerbread Village DTSB
The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB
WNDU Vault: Greene Township residents' fight to switch school districts
WNDU Vault: Greene Township residents' fight to switch school districts
WNDU Vault: Pushback on Greene Township switching school districts
WNDU Vault: Pushback on Greene Township switching school districts