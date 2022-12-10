Construction on Concord High School’s new building complete

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Construction’s complete on a new building at Concord High School, and you’re invited to see it for yourself!

The building is officially known as the “Concord Engineering and Construction Center.” It’s a 10,400 sq. ft. building on the west side of campus.

Students will start using it this January, but you get to see it much sooner. There will be an open house on Monday, Dec. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ther will also be a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m.!

