#5 Penn State hockey knocks off #19 Notre Dame, 5-2

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th ranked Penn State hockey team knocked off 19th ranked Notre Dame 5-2 on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena. It’s the first of two games this weekend between the Nittany Lions and the Irish.

Jesse Lansdell gave the Irish the lead in the 1st period, but Penn State responded with two goals in the last three minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Ryder Rolston tied the game late in the 2nd period, but the Nittany Lions netted two goals and added an empty net goal to cap off the 5-2 win.

Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 6:00 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Purdue during the second half of...
Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey entering NFL Draft
The Notre Dame Leprechaun runs onto the court with an ND flag before an NCAA college basketball...
Notre Dame takes down Boston University, 81-75
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as coach
Marcus Freeman is joined by his family, following his introductory press conference as head...
Marcus Freeman introduced as Notre Dame football’s next head coach one year ago