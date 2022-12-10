5 Penn State hockey knocks off #19 Notre Dame, 5-2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th ranked Penn State hockey team knocked off 19th ranked Notre Dame 5-2 on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena. It’s the first of two games this weekend between the Nittany Lions and the Irish.

Jesse Lansdell gave the Irish the lead in the 1st period, but Penn State responded with two goals in the last three minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Ryder Rolston tied the game late in the 2nd period, but the Nittany Lions netted two goals and added an empty net goal to cap off the 5-2 win.

Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 6:00 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

