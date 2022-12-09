Washington’s Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Washington girls’ basketball team is led by a dominant senior who also just so happens to be the coach’s daughter. Sound familiar?

This was the story of the ‘21-22 season as well -- with Washington being led to a 3A state championship by now-college-freshman Mila Reynolds.

This year -- it’s her younger sister Amiyah -- who on Thursday crossed the thousand-point mark for her high school career in a win over South Bend Clay.

The Panthers have been red-hot to start their first season in 4A, going undefeated through their first 11 games.

