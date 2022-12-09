Washington’s Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career

Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career
Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Washington girls’ basketball team is led by a dominant senior who also just so happens to be the coach’s daughter. Sound familiar?

This was the story of the ‘21-22 season as well -- with Washington being led to a 3A state championship by now-college-freshman Mila Reynolds.

This year -- it’s her younger sister Amiyah -- who on Thursday crossed the thousand-point mark for her high school career in a win over South Bend Clay.

The Panthers have been red-hot to start their first season in 4A, going undefeated through their first 11 games.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Highlights and scores of high school basketball from around Michiana on December 8th
Michiana high school hoops 12/8
The Marian Knights girls basketball team is off to a 9-1 start after a 20 win season that saw...
Marian girls basketball team’s success carries over to new season
The Kingsmen scored a combined 235 points in those three wins, so it’s safe to say they’re off...
Penn boys basketball off to 3-0 start to season
Penn boys basketball prepares for upcoming season with 4 returning starters