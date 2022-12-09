Urgent care centers dealing with long wait times across the state

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers across the state are finding long wait times at urgent care centers as flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases.

IU Health said at their downtown urgent care that the wait time was more than three hours on Wednesday. In West Lafayette, the wait was close to 10 hours yesterday morning.

IU Health says most of the long wait times are due to a surge in flu cases.

“Two out of three patients are probably experiencing and are positive for flu,” said Melissa Cash, IU Health. “So, we are seeing a pretty big increase. Every month over month we continue to see more and more patients. We are experiencing an increase and influx of patients in the urgent cares, emergency departments and even our primary care and virtual care options.”

To help manage long wait times, IU Health is allowing patients to sign in at clinics and then wait at home.

