Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 deadly Mishawaka crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly crash in Mishawaka that happened just over two years ago.

Jesse Lottie, 24, was arrested on a few outstanding warrants on Thursday, Dec. 8. He is the suspected driver that led police on the chase that led to the deadly crash.

On Dec. 2, 2020, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department got into a foot pursuit with a male subject that they believed was the person who had kicked in an apartment door in the 500 block of E. 12th Street.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the male suspect ran to a nearby neighborhood and eventually got into the back seat of a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked with two people waiting inside.

That’s when Mishawaka Police officers in uniform and in marked cars, with emergency lights and sirens activated, attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and traveled west on 12th Street from Iowa Street.

The vehicle pursuit eventually reached the intersection of E. 13th Street and Spring Street. That’s where police say the Grand Prix struck a vehicle traveling southbound. The two occupants of that vehicle — Elizabeth Johnson-Neher, 18, of Mishawaka and Clayton McClish, 19, of Osceola — were taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police then say two males, one of which was the driver of the Grand Prix, fled the scene. The female front seat passenger stayed in the Grand Prix. She claimed that she did not know the name of the driver.

Police say the Grand Prix was registered to Jessiyah Lottie — the sister of Jesse. A cell phone belonging to Jesse was found on the driver’s side of the Grand Prix.

Jesse and Jessiyah both ended up at the Mishawaka Police Department. Both denied that Jesse was the driver.

A search warrant was granted for the Grand Prix. A thumbprint determined to be Jesse’s was found on the rearview mirror.

Law Enforcement was able to speak with “Witness 1″ who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. “Witness 1″ indicated that Jesse was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash and identified the two males in the video taken from the nearby home as himself and Jesse.

**The probable cause affidavit is available to read in its entirety below.**

Probable Cause Affidavit for Jesse Lottie:

City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash

In Oct. 2022, Johnson-Neher’s parents filed a lawsuit claiming the Mishawaka Police Department’s pursuit was a “careless and negligent act.”

They’re asking the city to pay damages for the death of their daughter and the distress it has caused their family.

