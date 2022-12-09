St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted .

This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.

Signs are now being put up in the woods to alert people that hunting on county-owned land is not permitted — and especially land within the city limits of South Bend.

