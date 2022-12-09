Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!

Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!

He’ll be at the Gridiron downtown from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. He will also be there all weekend until Christmas Eve! For more information click here!

