Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are remembering a South Bend couple who died in a murder-suicide a couple weeks ago.

On-Site Prayer Ministry held a vigil Thursday night for 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski.

“This is not the first person I have known who has been the person with the gun nor is it the first person I’ve known who was shot. It’s always more tragic and more personal when that happens,” said Conrad Damian, who attended the vigil.

Just before 1 a.m. on November 26, police were called to the 2800 block of W. Calvert Street on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found three people who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives eventually discovered that Robert shot his wife Debbie and family-friend, Giselle Montero, before suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Debbie and Robert were pronounced dead at the scene.

Montero was taken to the hospital and is reportedly still in stable condition.

Damian said he knew Robert from Broadway Church.

“And although he had not been attending for quite a while, he held a very special place in our heart. The fact that he found this avenue of murder-suicide, because he could find no other avenue of dealing with whatever was going on in himself, has made this so tragic and terrible for all of us. We all should be in prayer and concern,” said Damian.

On-site Prayer Ministry holds prayer vigils every time there is a murder or homicide in St. Joseph County.

