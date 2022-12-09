Over 2,000 Michiana students attend live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!

Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.

“We love the school show,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director of Southold Dance Theater. “It gives us so much energy to power through the weekend, and we’re just so excited to perform for them today. To really know that Nutcracker season has been here, but it’s finally kicking off. If it’s not already a family tradition, make it one! You don’t want to miss this!”

This is the only full-scale production of The Nutcracker in our region. And this year — for the first time in 20 years — the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will play live music for the ballet.

For more information regarding The Nutcracker performances at the Morris, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.