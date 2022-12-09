Michiana Festival of BEers donates $12,000 to 'Resale to the Rescue'.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers of this year’s Michiana Festival of Beers are donating $12,000 dollars to “Resale to the Rescue.”

A check was presented to the organization at their Mishawaka store on Thursday.

The charity is a non-profit that helps animal welfare groups around the community with an emphasis on increasing spay and neutering rates, adoptions, and decreasing euthanasia in shelters.

“It’s actually going to save animals’ lives,” said Jan Caudell, Resale to the Rescue Executive Director. “So we are very appreciative of the fact that we can help out so many local animal rescues and shelters with this money.”

More than 800 people attended the beer festival back on Oct. 9 at Four Winds Field.

Plans for next year’s event are already in the works!

